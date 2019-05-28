Bridgeport News: The Ole Flim Flam Scam

2019-05-27 @ 9:55pm–#Bridgeport CT– A report of a bicyclist being hit by a car at Norman and Fairfield Avenue. The bicyclist told the driver to give him money or he would be reported. The driver refused and called police to file the report. The bicyclist fled prior to police’s arrival.

Noticias de Bridgeport: Estafa

2019-05-27 @ 9:55pm-#Bridgeport CT-Un informe de una ciclista que fue golpeado por un carro en la Avenida Norman y Fairfield. El ciclista le dijo al conductor que le diera dinero o que lo iba reportar. El conductor se negó y llamó a la policía. El ciclista huyó antes de la llegada de la policía.