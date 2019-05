2019-05-26 @ 9:45pm–#Bridgeport CT– Firefighters were called to the Wood Mart Variety at 862 Wood Avenue, next to Woods End Deli for a fire. Firefighters found fire along with arcing electrical lines and fireworks going off inside the store. Firefighters had the bulk of the fire knocked out within twenty minutes. Radio reports said the entire plaza had smoke damage. There were no reported injuries and the fire marshal was called to investigate the cause of the fire.