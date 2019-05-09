Fairfield News: Child Brought To Firehouse For Emergency Care

10:34pm–#Fairfield CT– Assistant Chief George Gomola said it was one of those calls you hope you never hear or experience and that was a call of an infant child not breathing. A family who neighbors the police and fire department had an infant child that was not breathing. Instead of waiting for emergency personnel he went to the emergency personnel. The father, in his underwear, ran the child down Catherine Street then down Nichols Street to the police station. Emergency personnel was able to hear the father calling for help but had trouble locating him. Once the located the father they brought him and the child to the back of the fire station where they were able to begin treating the child.

The child suffered a febrile seizure that gives the appearance of the child going into respiratory arrest. A febrile seizure is a convulsion in a child caused by a spike in body temperature. The assistant chief cited the AMR paramedic in calming the father and in providing outstanding medical care to the child. The child is at the hospital in what they consider a non-life-threatening emergency. Gomola said it is a common occurrence but is very frightening to parent.

Assistant Chief Gomola said it was fortunate that the firefighters were not at another call otherwise it would have resulted in a delay in treatment. Gomola said to have faith in the 911 system and emergency communicators to get the help that is needed in a quick manner.