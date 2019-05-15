Fairfield Police Nab Subway Robber

#Fairfield Police Press Release–On 5/2/19, a male entered the Subway Sandwich Shop, located at 709 Post Road in Fairfield. The male was described as a black male, 6’0, wearing dark clothes, a hat, and dark sunglasses. The male asked the cashier to make change for a dollar bill, and when the cashier opened the drawer, the male brandished a firearm and subsequently took approximately $390.00 from the register. At that time, the male fled the area. It was determined that the same male had been in the Subway Shop located at 1996 Post Road a short time earlier on that same day. At that time, this male took money from the tip jar after asking the cashier to make change for a dollar bill. The cashier never opened the jar. Approximately $20.00 was taken from the tip jar.

Detectives were able to develop a suspect in this investigation using surveillance footage. On 5/14/2019, the suspect’s vehicle was located at 17 River Lane in Westport. It was determined that the suspect, Reed, was inside the residence. Contact was made with Reed, who came out of the house and surrendered without incident.

Walter Reed DOB 7/19/1970, who lists his address as 17 River Lane in Westport, was arrested for Robbery 1 st degree and 2 counts of Larceny 6 th degree. He was held on $100,000 bond and given a court date of 5/28/2019.