Riverdale Diner and the old Latex Foam building being evacuated due to the gas.

UPDATE: EMS reporting two patients. So it sounds like two incidents at the same time.

2019-05-20 @ 3:03pm–#Shelton CT– First dispatched as a rollover accident on River Road between Constitution and Rocky Rest now reporting a blown gas main. Uncertain if it is two separate incidents but the roadway is shutdown in both directions.

