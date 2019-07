2019-07-30 @ 10:40pm– #Bridgeport CT– Firefighters were called for a car crashing into 2742 Main Street, Tony’s Smoke Shop. When they arrived the found a vehicle into the left side of the building and two people trapped in the vehicle, they were conscious and alert when EMS transported them to the hospital. There is extensive damage to the structure and the building department has been called to inspect the integrity of the building. Expect the are to be closed for an extended period of time.