2019-07-27 @ 1:18am–#Bridgeport CT– Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Newfield Avenue near Revere Street. Radio reports say he was shot in the head and in serious condition. Witnesses say this was a planning meeting for the Father Panik Village reunion scheduled for the Saturday. This is breaking news and there are not a lot of details at this time. Bridgeport Hospital is reported to be on lock down.