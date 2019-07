2017-07-27 @ 6:30pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police are investigating a crash between an SUV, a motorcycle and pedestrian on Madison Avenue near Garfield Avenue. According to the assistant fire chief the motorcyclist was pinned under the SUV but was freed by civilians prior to first responders arrival. A pedestrian was also struck. The conditions of the two are not known at this time. This intersection has had its share of motorcycle-car accidents over the years.