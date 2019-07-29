Bridgeport’s New Clean Power Plant

#Bridgeport CT– Today was the ceremonial flipping of an over-sized switch to the new gas powered 485 mega watt electric plant, It will provide clean electricity to over a half a million homes in the south-west area of Connecticut. President and COO of PSE&G said the plant has been operational for some time now. He was proud to point out that there was nothing to see coming out of the smoke stack saying it is an environmentally friendly plant.

Governor Lamont commented that we need to rebuild Connecticut, we have a lot of old infrastructure including transportation that needs to be rebuilt. Mayor Joe Ganim said the old coal plant will be decommissioned and work with businesses to rebuild the waterfront area similar to Steele Point. LaRossa, Lamont and Ganim bragged at the site being built with union labor and how it will also be run by union labor.