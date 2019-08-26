Bridgeport News: Exclusive Video From The SWAT/ESU Standoff On Pacific Street

2019-08-25 @ 8:32pm–#Bridgeport CT– Sunday evening Jovan Boyd shot at his ex-girlfriend in front of 250 Gilman Street around 8:30pm. Responding officers found shell casing but no victim. She drove herself to police headquarters near Lyon Terrace. Boyd, shot the victim as she was seated in her vehicle. A second adult female and a three year old child were also in the car at the time of the shooting. The second female and child were not injured. but the ex-girlfriend was shot in the arm and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Boyd was tracked to 360 Pacific Street, where he was observed by officers and engaged them in a foot pursuit. Boyd was able to make it back inside the residence before he was apprehended and refused to come out. Boyd indicated he was armed and that he would not surrender to police. Police surrounded the area and the Bridgeport Police Emergency Services Unit was activated. A police negotiator made contact with Boyd and spoke to him for some time, but Boyd still refused to surrender to police.

According to a press release telephone contact was lost with Boyd at 0315 hours this morning and many attempts to re-establish communication with him were unsuccessful. At 6:15am, the Emergency Services Unit utilized several techniques to try to get Boyd to emerge from the home, but they were unsuccessful. With the assistance of the Stamford Police, specialized equipment was brought to the scene, and with this equipment, Boyd was located deceased in the basement of the home from an apparent gunshot wound.