Bridgeport News: 16 Year Old Boy Shot

2019-0825 @ 10:37pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police received a call for a woman screaming here 16 year old son was shot at the corner of Connecticut Avenue and Hollister Avenue. No EMS units were called to the scene. About ten minutes earlier Bridgeport Police received a call for a 16 year old at Bridgeport Hospital shot and it was speculated it might have occurred at Park Avenue and Gregory Street where shell casings were found. Police spokesperson Terron Jones only confirmed this incident at Hollister and Connecticut Avenue.