2019-08-27 @ 7:47pm–#Bridgeport CT– Over 30 rounds were fired by multiple shooters according to shot spotter and citizens. A dark blue or black sedan seen fleeing the scene. Amazingly, no one or anything reported hit. I don’t normally post unless something is hit but with this many rounds and so many callers I thought I should. All the hospitals check clear.

