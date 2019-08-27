Bridgeport News: Bus Routes Restored

#Bridgeport, CT – In a decision made late this evening, the Bridgeport Board of Education has restored the bus routes to their original walking distances.

Mayor Ganim stated, “I am pleased to hear this news that the Board has accepted our proposal put together with the City Council that will allow for the bus routes to be restored, as this also involves student safety. I appreciate the partnership with the Superintendent, the BOE, and our council members, and am looking forward to working on future projects that will have a positive impact for our students.”

