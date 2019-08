2019-08-26 @ 10:40pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police’s shot spotter said there were shots fire on Center Street near Greene Homes. A short time later police St. Vincent’s reported a gunshot victim arrived to the emergency room. About fifteen minutes later a police officer on patrol heard shots fired behind building four of Greene Homes. A car was seen speeding off. No one or anything was reported hit. Shell casings were located.

