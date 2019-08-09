Bridgeport Shuts Down Another Bodega

#Bridgeport Ct– Mayor Ganim announced that the city is in the process of acquiring the property located at 604 Newfield Avenue, known as the “Snack Shop.” Upon inspection of this particular establishment, the Department of Public Health found numerous violations and issued an “Order to Close” the store. More than twenty health, building and safety code violations were uncovered at the Snack Shop and were very similar to those detected in the Sunshine Deli which was issued an “Order to Close” on July 31st, 2019. The City Council approved and authorized the property acquisition per the East End NRZ Strategic Plan of Action this past Monday.

Following the property acquisition, an environmental survey will be executed for demolition to immediately be scheduled.