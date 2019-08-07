Governor on MGM Lawsuit

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont released the following statement on the lawsuit filed today by MGM regarding the future of gaming in Connecticut:

“As I have consistently said, our state needs to reach a global gaming resolution that will avoid years and years of complex litigation. The gaming industry in Connecticut represents a significant portion of our economy, and as other states have demonstrated, there is room to grow it. It has always been my intention to develop a comprehensive gaming platform that not only strengthened Connecticut’s gaming industry, but protected it from litigation. Our administration remains committed to these objectives and looks forward to working toward a solution that moves the state forward with the General Assembly.”

