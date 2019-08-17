Trumbull News: School Safety From the Chief

Now that schools are about to open in Trumbull I would like to remind drivers of some tips for safety since more cars and now buses will be on the roads. Not only do we expect additional

traffic, we will also see an increase in pedestrians on the roads, as students wait for buses and walk to and from school. Many students are also driven to school and to after school activities.

Faculty members will also be on the roads in the morning and afternoon and to after school programs.

It is very important to recognize that there may be frequent stops of buses along the bus routes when students will boarding and disembarking. You must stop for a school bus that is stopped

with red lights flashing and a stop sign extended. The fine for not obeying this law is a $470.00 fine. This applies regardless of your direction of travel. If you are approaching a bus with such

signals you need to stop.

Parents, please take some time and talk with your children about their safety. Explain the dangers of being in the roadway and how they should always wait for their bus far enough away

from the road so that they are not in danger of being struck by passing vehicles. Children should never enter the roadway, even if their bus has stopped to pick them up until they have made

sure that traffic has stopped in both directions.

If you have children that do walk to and from school or the bus stop try and have them walk with others in a group. It is also important that they understand that they must never approach

a suspicious vehicle and never accept a ride from a stranger. I also ask motorists to refrain from being distracted by their phone or other means and that they understand the risks they put others in when they are distracted. Pedestrians need to be aware of their surroundings when walking or crossing the street. Be certain that motorists have stopped and are aware of your presence before crossing. I wish everyone a safe return to the new school year.

Sincerely,

Chief Michael Lombardo

Chief of Police

Trumbull Police Department

