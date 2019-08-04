Trumbull Police Conducted A Sweep To Serve OIutstanding Arrest Warrants

#Trumbull CT–During the early morning hours of Wednesday July 31, and Thursday, August 1, Trumbull Police detectives conducted a sweep to serve outstanding arrest warrants on local criminals. Detectives coordinated efforts with other local police agencies to track down individuals who have not been held accountable for criminal incidents that they had been involved in. Many of the arrests include the following:

Carlene C. Booker, age 39, was located at her Bridgeport residence where she was arrested. Booker was charged with Robbery in the second degree, and Larceny in the fourth for a shoplifting incident where Booker claimed to have a knife when confronted by store security. Booker was held on a $25,000 bond for this incident. Booker also had another outstanding warrant for Failure to Appear in Court from a previous arrest in Westport, CT, in which she was held on an additional $1,500 bond. Booker was given a court date of July 31, 2019 at Bridgeport Superior Court.

Raequan M. Brown, age 22, was located at his Bridgeport residence where he was arrested. Brown was charged with felony Failure to Appear in Court (First degree) regarding previous felony drug related charges to include the possession and sale of narcotics that he was involved in earlier this year. Brown was held on a $25,000 bond, with a court date of August 12, 2019 at Bridgeport Superior Court.

Jennifer Greenberg, age 27, was located near her Stratford residence where she was arrested on several charges that include felonies. Greenberg was charged with Forgery in the second degree, Criminal Impersonation, Interfering with an officer, and Larceny in August 1, 2019 the Sixth degree after initially being arrested for a shoplifting incident in July, where she assumed the identity of another person while at the Trumbull Mall. Greenberg was held on a $20,000 bond, and given a court date of August 8, 2019 at Bridgeport Superior Court.

Peter J. Mclean, age 47, was located outside of his Trumbull residence where he was arrested. Mclean was charged with Violation of Probation, and released after posting $5,000 bond. Mclean was given a court date of August 12, 2019 at Bridgeport Superior Court. Paul Piccirillo, age 53, was located near his Milford residence where he was arrested. Piccirillo was charged with Larceny in the Sixth degree (seven counts) after being identified for several shoplifting incidents that occurred at the Trumbull Mall. Piccirillo was held on a $2,500 bond, and given a court date of August 12, 2019 at Bridgeport Superior Court.

Police periodically seek to locate offenders who fail to respond to charges brought by arrest warrant or failure to appear in court when obligated to do so. Anyone with information on wanted individuals may provide information to their local police department. To provide information to the Trumbull Police Department please call (203)261-3665, or online at www.trumbull-ct.gov. All tips may remain anonymous.

