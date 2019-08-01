#Trumbull CT–The Trumbull Police Department is encouraging drivers to put down the phone and remember: “U Drive. U Text. U Pay”. In support of the National Distracted Driving Awareness campaign the Trumbull Police will be collaborating with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) from August 1 to August 15, 2019, for the national “U Drive. U Text. U Pay.” high-visibility enforcement effort, which is now in its fifth year. The goal of the campaign is to increase enforcement efforts to identify distracted drivers and enforce distracted-driving laws. Beginning August 1, you will see increased enforcement efforts, as officers will be stopping and ticketing anyone who is caught texting and driving. If you text and drive, you will pay. When you drive, you have one responsibility: Drive safely and responsibly. Do the right thing—put your phone away when you get behind the wheel. The bottom line is this: If your attention is anywhere other than on the road, you are driving distracted, and you are driving dangerous. Save yourself the embarrassment and expense of getting pulled over. In addition, you just may save someone’s life. This is the second phase of this two-part campaign which will also have special patrols aimed at saving lives and protecting the public. More than 50 law enforcement agencies, both state and local police, who were previously involved in the April 2019 campaign, will again be participating. Fines in Connecticut for violations begin at $150 for a first offense, increase to $300 for a second offense, and are $500 for subsequent violations. Drive Safe Every Trip The Trumbull Police Department and NHTSA urge you to put your phone down when you get behind the wheel. If you need to text, then pull over and do not drive while doing so. If you are driving, follow these steps for a safe driving experience:

 If you are expecting a text message or need to send one, pull over and park your car in a safe location. Once you are safely off the road and parked, it is safe to text.

 Designate your passenger as your “designated texter.” Allow them access to your phone to respond to calls or messages.

 Do not engage in social media scrolling or messaging while driving. Cell phone use can be habit-forming. Are you struggling to not text and drive? Put the cell phone in the trunk, glove box, or back seat of the vehicle until you arrive at your destination.

Texting while driving is dangerous and illegal. Break the cycle.

Remember: U Drive. U Text. U Pay.

