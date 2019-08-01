Trumbull News: Arrests After Security Was Pepper Sprayed

#Trumbull CT– Two Bridgeport women who were shoplifting merchandise from the Trumbull Mall were arrested Wednesday evening after one pepper sprayed a store security officer in an attempt to escape.

At about 8:00 PM, on July 24, 2019, Shazia Depass, age 21, and a female juvenile selected Macy’s store merchandise, and then left the store without paying. Macy’s and Mall Security located and then confronted Depass and the juvenile in the parking lot where Depass was detained. The juvenile female pepper sprayed the Macy’s security officer when he attempted to apprehend her. A struggled then ensued, but she was held for the police.

The Macy’s security officer was medically treated on the scene by Trumbull EMS. Macy’s security later recovered over $500 worth of clothing that the women had stolen from the store.

Depass was charged with Larceny 5th degree, and released on a promise to appear in court on July 31, 2019. The female juvenile was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital to be treated for minor injuries sustained during the altercation. She was later charged with Robbery 3rd degree, Larceny 5th degree, and released to the custody of a relative on a promise to appear in juvenile court on August 7, 2019.

