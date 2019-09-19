Bridgeport News: 2 Adults Charged In Risk Of Injury

2019-09-17@10:30pm–#Bridgeport CT– Tuesday evening police received a call for a suspicious vehicle came into 911 at 1 Barnum Dyke. Reporting officers arrived on scene minutes later to witness two adults putting their clothes on. The officer then noticed there was juvenile in the back seat along with what seemed to be parallel with the marijuana wrapping. The two adults were both arrested for Risk of Injury and had an $5,000 bond. The vehicle was towed and the juvenile was picked up by a family member.

