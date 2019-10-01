Boy Scout Troop 82 Open House on October 10 th

Boys between the ages of 11 and 18 who have any interest in camping, hiking, kayaking, and other outdoor activities are encouraged to attend. The event will take place during Troop 82’s normal weekly Thursday meeting hours, from 7:30 pm to 9, at Scout Hall in First Church Congregational in Fairfield across from Town Hall. The open house will include a tour of Scout Hall, meeting other Scouts and the adult leaders, a campfire cooking demonstration and tasting, rope making, and other activities and games. No prior experience in scouting is required. Troop 82 has been an active Boy Scout Troop since the 1920's at The First Church Congregational in Fairfield across from Town Hall, where it meets every Thursday evening. Troop 82 believes in learning while having fun. Scouts learn to be better American citizens, to develop the mental and physical skills needed for growth, and to follow a set of Scouting principles which build character and nurture personal values. We’re an active troop and camp out once a month. There are a multitude of fun opportunities for rank advancement and earning merit badges. To date, over 130 boys have earned the Eagle Scout rank. It’s Fun, With a Purpose! Contact Scoutmaster Bryan LeClerc at scoutmastertroop82@gmail.com or call 203- 376-2982.

