Ganim Announces Response to Public Safety Concerns In the North End

Bridgeport, CT – Mayor Ganim joined City Council members, and other City officials to announce “Bridgeport is My Home: Mutual Respect for Our Residents and Neighbors” in response to growing concerns of public safety and poor quality of life issues in North End neighborhoods.

Mayor Ganim called on the Zoning Department, Police Department, and City Council members to step up “in this battle of what’s become the overrunning of quiet neighborhoods with too many individuals” adding that “it looks like a college dormitory run amok up and down the road.”

City Council representatives Michelle Lyons, Rosalina Christie, and Jeannette Herron, all from districts in the North End, were in attendance and support an ordinance amendment that will curb this issue. Councilwoman Lyons stated, “We have parking issues, people can’t park in front of their own homes.” About the opportunity for others to voice their concerns and experience, Lyons added “I encourage all individuals and residents in the North End to attend the public meeting.”

The City Council has ordinance amendments pending in response to the challenges that include parking, loud parties and loitering, all connected with rental properties in the North End.

“This has been a long work-in-progress,” Health Director Bond said. “We’ve been meeting behind the scenes trying to figure out how to couple a local ordinance and state statute so we can ensure our residents—and all of you—can be proud of where you live and continue to have quality, safe housing in our City.”

Legislative actions include: limiting the number of unrelated renters in a single dwelling to three individuals and considering any dwelling with more than three unrelated as a “rooming house” which requires annual licensing and enforcement by the Bridgeport Health Department.

In case you want to move make sure you visit our sponsor!