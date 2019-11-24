Bridgeport News: Crash After Pursuit One Still At Large

Police spokesperson Terron Jones said “A driver was traveling down Calhoun recklessly and when Police tried to pull the vehicle over. The vehicle refused to stop. That’s what led to the one block pursuit.”

2019-11-23@7:00pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police have one person in custody and another is at large after a brief pursuit in the Hollow. The car crashed into a parked car on Lexington Avenue at Calhoun Avenue. One suspect was taken into custody after being tazed near Harral Avenue. A K-9 from Stratford tracked the second suspect to building one of the Greene Homes but lost the scent near building five.