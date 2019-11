2019-11-04@8:50pm–#Bridgeport CT- The Eblens, located at 56 Boston Avenue was robbed by 1 woman and 2 men of $3,000 worth of merchandise. One of the men punched the manager in the face. They fled in a dark SUV. This same store was robbed of $3,000 in merchandise back on October 3rd.

