Bridgeport News: Education & Housing Task Force

Bridgeport – Mayor Joe Ganim announced that he is making good on campaign promises and a commitment to city youth by immediately launching two Task Force Committees to begin work on education and the housing authority.

Each Task Force will be required to gather information including public input, then work together to provide a summary report of challenges and weaknesses, as well as any opportunities and finally – recommendations for improved governance and, or operations that will create a positive impact on our community of young people in schools and residents in public housing.

The Education Task Force, consisting of the Superintendent, parents, teachers, and administrative staff is charged with building better working partnerships with the BOE, council and administration, identifying cost efficient purchasing policies and procedures, as well as identifying financial gaps that need attention for the betterment of our students, education, and schools.

“I am looking forward to working with the mayor and representatives from the Bridgeport school community to secure the resources that our students deserve. Our kids are entitled to the same opportunities that other children have in our neighboring communities,” Superintendent Testani.

The Housing Authority Task Force will be address challenges met by BHA and HUD in order to find solutions and create better practices that will benefit the residents of Park City Communities. Various issues have surfaced and were brought to the attention of city officials and the Mayor for unsafe living conditions, health hazards, and quality of life issues. “We need this partnership to be sure issues are handled appropriately and expeditiously for the residents,” said Mayor Ganim.

Cowles Andrews stated, “The Bridgeport Housing Authority is in the process of hiring a permanent Executive Director. The Authority is working to reposition a portion of its functionally obsolete housing stock in order to revitalize neighborhoods.”

“I look forward to these committees building strong partnerships that will bring all parties to the table working collaboratively to provide solutions for our children to have the opportunities that they deserve,” stated City Council President Aidee Nieves. “Each stakeholder of the Task Force needs to be accountable because every Bridgeport resident, young and old deserves an equitable education and living standards.”

“We made positive progress in the first four years, but I recognize that we need to do more, specifically for our young people,” stated Mayor Ganim. “The launch of these task force committees is just the beginning of moving things forward and letting Bridgeporters know that we hear them. I’m looking forward to hearing the ideas and solutions from these committees to make the improvements that will help our city, students and residents thrive. In the coming weeks we will be making a few more announcements regarding reorganization.”

