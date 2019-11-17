Bridgeport News: Sleeping In The ATM Vestibules

2019-11-16 @ 9:02pm–#Bridgeport CT– A viewer posted this on Facebook of homeless sleeping in the bank vestibule last night. Police just sent a homeless person sleeping in the People’s Bank ATM vestibule at Boston and Chase Street on his way.

Viewers! We have to do better! What can we do? I know we have shelters and many do not want the constraints of a shelter. If a dog were left out in these temperatures cruelty to animals could be charged but yet it’s okay for the homeless? Many churches and people aiding society watch our page. What can we do to improve this? Lets bring people together to take care of our own!