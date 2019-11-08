Bridgeport, CT – The Bridgeport Transfer Station will be closed on Saturday, November 9, 2019 for repairs.

The Transfer Station is owned and operated by the City of Bridgeport to provide the community access to environmentally responsible disposal and recycling services. The facility is open to the public year-round; Monday-Saturday, 7AM-3PM.

For a list of acceptable items, please see the Transfer Station Rules & Regulations at Bridgeportct.gov/TransferStation. For additional information, call (203) 576-7753.

