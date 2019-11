2019-11-17@8:08pm–#Fairfield CT– Fairfield Police were in pursuit of a car that had stolen plates on it. The pursuit went to Dewey Street, North Avenue and then a Fairfield Police car had a minor fender bender with a parked vehicle on Birdseye Street near Wood Avenue. The wanted vehicle was found abandoned in the 900 block of Laurel Avenue.

