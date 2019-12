2019-12-24@10:02pm–#Bridgeport CT– A car stolen out of East Main Street was pursued by the owner downEast Main to Hallet, over to Grant and Ridgefield Avenue. The owner was giving turn by turn instruction to an officer on the phone. When they went into Stratford onto Barnum Avenue police called it off. The car then returned to Boston Avenue onto Dover and Bond Street. Police caught them at Bond and Boston Avenue arresting the car thief.

Sounds like they will need our sponsor: