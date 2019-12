2019-12-09@4:00pm– A couple of crashes happening at the same time:

#Fairfield CT– A two car crash at Black Rock Turnpike and Jennings Road. The northbound traffic is being diverted.

#Bridgeport CT– A two car crash Commerce and State Street.

#Fairfield CT– 776 Penfield Road a hit and run accident. The car hit a parked car.

#Faifield CT–Post and North Benson Road two car crash not blocking traffic.

