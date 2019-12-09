Fairfield News: Man Found Dead After Crash

2019-12-07@1:42AM–On Saturday, the Fairfield Police Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call at approximately 0142hrs reporting a single motor vehicle crash on Black Rock Tnpk near Finn St. Upon arrival of emergency personnel, a single vehicle was found to have crashed into a parked car and a subsequently a tree on the property of a home at the corner. The sole male occupant and driver of the vehicle was found to be deceased in the vehicle. There were no passengers in the vehicle and nobody else was injured as a result of this collision. The identity of the driver is being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin.

This crash is being investigated by the Fairfield Police Crash Reconstruction Unit.