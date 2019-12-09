Fairfield News: Officer Injured In Shoplifting Incident

2019-12-08@1:34pm–Police were called for a shoplifting on Suynday at the Stop and Shop at Villa Avenue. Over $1,000 in merchandise was taken. Two officers located the suspects pushing a Stop and Shop shopping cart with the stolen merchandise in it at Maplewood and Howard Avenue. Police spokesperson Lieutenant Robert Kalamaras said in a statement that when the officers approached the two men one ran off and the other engaged in a struggle with officers. One of the officers sustained some scratches on his arm. Terrel Harley, aged 28 was charged with larceny and interfering according to the statement.

