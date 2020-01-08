Trumbull Police Promotions

#Trumbull CT–On Monday, January 6, 2020, Trumbull Police promoted two (2) officers to ranking positions in their department. Brian Falkenstein and Robert Harry, who are both military service veterans, were promoted to the rank of lieutenant and sergeant, respectively, in a brief ceremony hosted by officials at Town Hall.

Falkenstein, most recently served as a detective sergeant and has been with Trumbull’s police force for more than thirteen (13) years. His previous assignments included a term at Trumbull High School as a School Resource Officer (SRO). In addition to working in the Patrol Division as a Field Training Officer and later, as a Patrol sergeant, he has held additional positions with the department’s Honor Guard and regional Emergency Response Team. He holds a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice from the University of New Haven, and a Bachelor’s Degree from Post University. Prior to joining Trumbull Police, Falkenstein served for nine (9) years with the U.S. Marine Corps, working on Communications and attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant.

Robert Harry was most recently assigned as an investigator with the department’s Traffic Division and has been a Trumbull officer for over twelve (12) years. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Forensics and Digital Investigations from Champlain College. Harry previously served four (4) years in the U.S. Army with the 3rd Ranger Battalion of the 75th Ranger Regiment and was deployed on several tours of duty in both Iraq and Afghanistan.

Both officers are expected to take on new assignments in the Patrol Division, with Lieutenant Falkenstein as a shift commander and Sergeant Harry as a shift supervisor. The Trumbull Police Department currently has an authorized force of eighty-one (81) officers, but is working to fill five (5) vacant positions to attain a full staff. Recruiting and selections efforts continue, with updated information available on the following websites for those who are interested: Trumbull-CT.gov/police and PoliceApp.com.

