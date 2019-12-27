Trumbull Police Update On Mall Brawl

2019-12-26@7:00PMish–Numerous teenagers were involved in several altercations at the Westfield Trumbull mall on Thursday evening, prompting a significant police response to restore order. Shortly before 7 p.m., several Trumbull police officers were patrolling the mall on foot when they were notified of a fight that broke out between several teenagers on the upper level near the Target store. The responding officers were able to break up the melee and detained six (6) of the subjects as they attempted to flee. As the crowd dispersed, other groups of teens congregated at other locations throughout the mall and more fights broke out.

Due to the large crowds and the disorderly conditions, Trumbull Police requested mutual aid and were assisted by officers from Bridgeport PD, Fairfield PD, and Monroe PD. K-9 officers were also used to disperse the crowds and escort groups of teens out of the mall. Trumbull EMS and AMR also assisted and treated three individuals who were injured during the altercations. One involved a juvenile male who was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital, and another involved a juvenile female who was transported to Bridgeport Hospital; both suffered minor injuries. One bystander suffered minor injuries as well, but declined medical attention. The Westfield Trumbull Mall remained open during the scheduled business hours, as officers escorted a large number of teens out of the mall, and the atmosphere returned to normal shortly after 8 p.m.

As a result of the incident, Daniel Vasquez, age 19, of Bridgeport was arrested and charged with Breach of Peace. He was given a court date of January 2, 2020, to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court. Six (6) juveniles were also arrested and charged with Breach of Peace and Interfering with Police.

