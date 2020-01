2020-1-2@8:00am–#Bridgeport CT– Bridgeport police said that at Approximately 8am this morning a vehicle was stolen allegedly at gunpoint from the 400 block of Wells Street. No injuries were sustained by the victim. Victim reports he was warming up his car when an individual made entry and left with the vehicle. Bridgeport PD advises the public to deter from warming up their vehicles when no one is present.

