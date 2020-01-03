Bridgeport News: School Threats

#Bridgeport CT–The Bridgeport Police were contacted by a school official Thursday 1/2/20 at approximately 7:00 am regarding a principal who was notified by a student, about a threatening post that allegedly was sent to several students via Snapchat. The threat posted on social media (Snapchat) was directed at several city schools. Upon reviewing the information Bridgeport Police SRO’s, specifically Officer Rondell Jones and Officer Thiago Reaes conducted a swift and extensive investigation under the direction of Sgt. Marlon Campo, with assistance from Sgt. Angelo Collazo.

The investigation spanned over two days, resulting in a juvenile being identified as a potential suspect on Friday 1/3/2020. During this investigation, Police were able to identify the address of the suspect and after arriving at the suspect’s residency today, with the juvenile’s parents present, he quickly confessed to being responsible for the threatening post. The juvenile stated it was not meant to be serious; only an attempt to get out of going to school.

The juvenile student was charged with, Threatening First and Breach of Peace. The student was released into the custody of his parents. This investigation will continue to determine if any other students were involved.

Bridgeport Police would like to emphasis that immediate police presence was put into place around all schools as a precaution when the original threat surfaced. Any and all such threats are taken very seriously by public safety officers in the City of Bridgeport. Captain Porter who oversees the School Resource Officers and Community Services Division of the Bridgeport Police Department advised, “The seriousness of such actions increases anxiety in students, and the disruptions it causes not only occurs within the schools, but increases the police officers responsibilities to keep our residents safe.”