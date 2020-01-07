Bridgeport News: Fire Destroys Multi-Family Home

UPDATE: The Red Cross is providing temporary shelter for 14 adults and 3 children. Greater Bridgeport Transit was also called to proved temp shelter due to the low temperatures.

2020-0106@7:18pm–#Bridgeport CT—Firefighters were called to a fire a Norman and Maplewood Avenue which turned out to be a multi-family home at 222 Maplewood Avenue. The bulk of the fire on my arrival appeared to be in the rear of the building. Initial reports said there are no one in the building. Firefighters had the bulk of the fire out within 40 minutes. There were no reported injuries.