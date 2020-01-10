Bridgeport News: Health Director Steps Down

Bridgeport CT –Maritza Bond has announced her resignation as Health Director for the City of Bridgeport, effective January 23, 2020. Maritza was hired under the Ganim administration in November 1st, 2016. Since taking on the position as Health Director, Maritza has made many visible and strategic improvements in the Health Department which is also now in its final stage of being state accredited.

Mayor Ganim stated, “I want to thank Maritza Bond for her dedication to our city and particularly for her passion, innovation and professionalism over the past three years. As the Health Director, Maritza always went above and beyond her role and always displayed passion for her staff, our city, and the well-being of the residents of Bridgeport. She will be sorely missed throughout the city and as a leader in our administration.”

Albertina Baptista will fulfill the role of Acting Health Director while a search and selection is conducted for a new Health Director. Information will follow regarding the posting of this position immediately.

