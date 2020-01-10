Bridgeport News: City’s First Homicide For 2020

On January 10, 2020 at 0131 hours shots fired were detected by Shotspotter sensors in the area of 96 Remington Street. As patrol officers were responding to the scene, dispatch received several calls of shots fired and some reported a victim lying in the street. Officers located a 38 year old male near 96 Remington Street suffering from several gunshot wounds. The victim was transported by medics to Bridgeport Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Detectives are processing a crime scene on Remington Street and are actively pursuing leads. The victim’s identity will be released at a later time pending autopsy. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Detective Cintron at 203-581-5227 or call the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

