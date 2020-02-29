Fairfield News: Bicyclist Hit

Police UPDATE: On Saturday, February 29, 2020, the Fairfield Police Emergency Communications Center received several 911 calls reporting a bicyclist struck by a motor vehicle on Grasmere Ave near the Home Depot Exit.

First responding officers located a victim, later identified as Brooks Adams (50) of Bridgeport, lying on the ground next to a vehicle with severe injuries to his head, face, abdomen, and extremities. A bicycle was found under a vehicle that appeared to have been run over. Preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle, driven by Michel Carrie (60) of Westport, was exiting the parking lot of Home Depot (541 Kings Hwy Cutoff) on the Grasmere Ave side when it collided with a bicyclist traveling north on Grasmere Ave operated by Adams. Adams was taken to Bridgeport Hospital by AMR Ambulance and is currently listed in SERIOUS but STABLE condition. The collision is under investigation by the Fairfield Police Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Sgt. Michael Paris at 203-254-4862 or mparis@fairfieldct.org.

2020-02-29@2:36pm–#Fairfield CT– A bicyclist was hit on Grasmere Avenue at the driveway between CVS-Home Depot.