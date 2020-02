2020-02-28@9:38pm–#cttraffic–#Milford CT–#Fairfield CT– #Bridgeport CT– Three accidents in three different towns:

#Fairfield CT– A crash on I-95 southbound with injuries near exit 24.

#Milford CT– A rollover accident at North and Walnut Street. At least 4 people extricated by firefighters, all injured.

#Bridgeport CT– A crash with injuries at Howard and North Avenue really tied up traffic (photo)