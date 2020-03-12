Bridgeport Chef Competes On Food Network

#Bridgeport CT– Last week, Mayor Joe Ganim proclaimed March 5th as Chef Ro Sanders Day. A viewing party was held at Boca Oyster Bar at 10 East Main Street for Bridgeport native Chef Roshara Sanders, on Vegas Chef Prize Fight on the Food Network. The show highlighted eight chefs as they compete for their own restaurant on the Vegas strip. Chef Ro currently works as a chef for the popular Oceana Restaurant in New York City. Despite all the challenges she faced on the show, she continues on for another week avoiding elimination. Tune tonight to see how she makes out in week two!