Bridgeport News: Toddler Found

1:46am–UPDATE: I’m happy to report that police located an open door on the second floor of a house Sage Avenue and the child was reunited with family.  Bridgeport Police are the best when there is a missing child.  They turn the city upside down when it comes to this!  Way to go!

 

UPDATE: Police are going door-to-door trying to locate the parents.  If you live in the area, expect a knock on the door.

 

2020-03-27@1:11am–#Bridgeport CT– A passerby found a toddler wandering the streets.  He called the police and is waiting for them at Kent and Boston Avenue.  EMS is on the way for a well-being check.

 

