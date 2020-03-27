Bridgeport News: Toddler Found

1:46am–UPDATE: I’m happy to report that police located an open door on the second floor of a house Sage Avenue and the child was reunited with family. Bridgeport Police are the best when there is a missing child. They turn the city upside down when it comes to this! Way to go!

UPDATE: Police are going door-to-door trying to locate the parents. If you live in the area, expect a knock on the door.

2020-03-27@1:11am–#Bridgeport CT– A passerby found a toddler wandering the streets. He called the police and is waiting for them at Kent and Boston Avenue. EMS is on the way for a well-being check.

