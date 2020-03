New Life Church in Trumbull has announced that in addition to Sunday services at 8:30 and 10 a.m they will have their services online as well.

– Watch on our Online Campus – https://www.newlifect.online

– Watch from YouTube (search New Life Church Trumbull) – http://www.youtube.com/c/NewLifeChurchTrumbullCT

Watch on ROKU TV (search for NewLifeCT) or click here… https://channelstore.roku.com/details/260157/newlifect

– Watch from our App (search for NewLifeCT), download it in any app store.