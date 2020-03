U.S. Senator Blumenthal (D-Conn.) posted the following Tweet regarding President Trump’s travel advisory for Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey:

Erratic. Impulsive. Dangerous. 180 degree flip flop in less than 8 hours. Now no quarantine. Less talk, more action, Mr President. We still lack ventilators, masks, tests, & other medical supplies.

