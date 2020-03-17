Trumbull Police Warn Of Corona Scams

Trumbull police are warning residents to be aware of scams related to the recent health crisis occurring worldwide. There have been several unverified reports throughout the country of people posing as personnel from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and going door-to-door, allegedly conducting a coronavirus (COVID- 19) survey or investigation. The Trumbull Police Department would like to make it known that the CDC is not conducting any such survey or investigation. Residents should not grant anyone access into their residence whom they do not know, or who were not previously scheduled to be there. Under these circumstances, Trumbull residents should immediately contact the police.

The Trumbull Police would also like to remind all residents not to let their guard down for other scams, to include telephone calls from unknown individuals who request any type of payment or money transfer. Citizens who are randomly contacted by telephone regarding any financial problems should never send money or gift cards to anyone who they do not know. Residents should contact the police department whenever they receive any calls that they consider suspicious in nature. It is always important to report any suspicious persons or activity to the police at (203) 261-3665, or dial 911 for all emergencies.