2020-03-07@6:34pm–#Trumbull CT– Report of another fight at the Trumbull Mall (Westfield Trumbull) at 5065 Main Street. One person is reported to have a knife and has fled the scene. Trumbull Police have a heavy presence in the out perimeter of the mall. The suspect is thought to be outside of the mall on a side road.

This news report is made possible by: