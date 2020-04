2020-04-22@4:48pm–#Trumbull CT– #cttraffic– The Merritt Parkway is closed southbound between exits 48 and 47 due to a fatal crash. Radio report said that one person was ejected from their car killing the person. 3 other people were injured but refused on-scene medical care. The highway southbound is expect to be closed for at least two hours for the crash investigation.