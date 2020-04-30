Fairfield Parks And Beaches Update

The most recently published data shows Connecticut has 26,312 positive cases, 2,089 deaths, and 1,732 hospitalizations. Fairfield County has 10,874 confirmed cases and 747 associated deaths.

The Town of Fairfield has 365 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 and a total of 44 of our residents have lost their lives. Of the 365 residents who have tested positive in Fairfield, 154 have reported that they have fully recovered.

Today we announced the updated policies on Fairfield’s open spaces which will be limited to Fairfield residents only. You can watch our press conference from today by clicking on the image below and a link to the slides can be found at the end of this email.

THE BEACHES

The beach will be open for passive recreation only; no chairs, blankets, coolers, bonfires, any group gatherings or sporting activity will be allowed. Limited parking will be available at Sasco, Jennings and Southport beaches from 10 am – 8 pm for residents only with a valid 2020 beach sticker. The Penfield parking lot will remain closed.

Know before you go – check the parking lot status online at fairfieldct.org/ parkingcapacity

MARINAS

Only M stickers will be allowed access to the marina lot with 24 hour gate coverage. The Ash Creek open space lot will remain closed. Residents with a valid beach sticker will be allowed access to Ye Yacht Yard.

GOLF COURSES Arrive. Play. Depart.

The Carl J. Dickman par 3 will open May 1 with online tee times only. No carts will be available and USGA guidelines

will be enforced.

H.Smith Richardson will NOT open until the completion of the parking lot. Stay tuned for updates.

LAKE MOHEGAN

Effective May 1, parking will be available from 10 am – 8 pm to residents only with a valid 2020 beach sticker, or license/proof of Fairfield residency. The cascades lot will remain closed. All dogs must remain on a leash at all times.

All other town parks and recreation areas remain closed. We are working to provide opportunities for residents to exercise and enjoy our open spaces. I continue to urge residents to follow the CDC guidelines and the Governor’s executive order of 6′ distancing and wearing a face covering when such distancing can not be followed while enjoying our public spaces.

Our early efforts as a community to protect each other and stay apart made a difference. Now is not the time to let our guard down. Medical professionals have advised that we can carry COVID with no symptoms, which means that when you are out in public, you should assume you have it, and assume everyone else has it.

According to the CT Department of Public Health (DPH), Fairfield’s case rate is 538 per hundred thousand. This is lower than 18 other towns in Fairfield County. Only Easton, Monroe and Newtown have lower case rates. Fairfield currently has the lowest case rate of all Fairfield County coastal towns in the I-95 Metro North corridor.

Further good news is that we have seen a decrease in hospitalizations for the past six days in Connecticut and Fairfield County. Fairfield has flattened the curve.

